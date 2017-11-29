War criminal Slobodan Praljak 'dies after taking poison' in court

War criminal Slobodan Praljak has died after "drinking poison" as judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence at the Hague, according to Croatian state TV.

Judges suspended the hearing after the 72-year-old wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces tilted back his head and drank from a small flask after shouting "I am not a war criminal" as his sentence was upheld.

The dramatic incident happened during an appeal hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

Praljak was convicted for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s.

After he drank the liquid a doctor was called for and an ambulance later seen arriving at the Hague.

Officials said he was "receiving medical treatment" but Croatian state TV later reported that Praljak had died.