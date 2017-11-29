Staff at Virgin Trains West Coast to stage six strikes in run-up to Christmas and January

Staff at Virgin Trains West Coast are to stage six 24-hour strikes in in the run-up to Christmas and in January amid a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out on December 15 and 22 and on January 5, 8, 26 and 29.

The union said around 1,800 train managers, on-board catering staff, station and clerical workers will be involved in the action.

Virgin said it will run the majority of its services during the strikes.

The RMT says the action is against "inequality" in offers made to staff over a pay deal.