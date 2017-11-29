The Lord's Player: The football star who became a priest

Father Philip Mulryne has become known as the Lord's player.

As a professional footballer, he once earned £12,000 a week as he scored goals in the Premier League.

But he has given up a successful career on the playing fields to celebrate the word of God as a Roman Catholic priest in Belfast.

"I still love the game very much," he said.

"I loved playing every day and training and being involved in soccer teams

"But I grew a little bit dissatisfied with the lifestyle and not feeling very fulfilled by it."