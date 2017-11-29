- ITV Report
The Lord's Player: The football star who became a priest
- Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith
Father Philip Mulryne has become known as the Lord's player.
As a professional footballer, he once earned £12,000 a week as he scored goals in the Premier League.
But he has given up a successful career on the playing fields to celebrate the word of God as a Roman Catholic priest in Belfast.
"I still love the game very much," he said.
"I loved playing every day and training and being involved in soccer teams
"But I grew a little bit dissatisfied with the lifestyle and not feeling very fulfilled by it."
Now Father Mulryne has found his true calling and is preparing for his first Christmas as a Priest.
He acknowledges that his new career seems quite alien to may of his former teammates.
He thinks there are similarities between the pitch and the pulpit.
"As a footballer, if you want to be successful you have to be quite disciplined.
"And the religious life is very disciplined in that sense.
"You have things like a superior, who has a role of authority in the house.
"And like football you have a manager."