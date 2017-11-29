Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

The Lord's Player: The football star who became a priest

  • Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith

Father Philip Mulryne has become known as the Lord's player.

As a professional footballer, he once earned £12,000 a week as he scored goals in the Premier League.

But he has given up a successful career on the playing fields to celebrate the word of God as a Roman Catholic priest in Belfast.

"I still love the game very much," he said.

"I loved playing every day and training and being involved in soccer teams

"But I grew a little bit dissatisfied with the lifestyle and not feeling very fulfilled by it."

Father Mulryne says he sees links between football and the priesthood. Credit: ITV News

Now Father Mulryne has found his true calling and is preparing for his first Christmas as a Priest.

He acknowledges that his new career seems quite alien to may of his former teammates.

He thinks there are similarities between the pitch and the pulpit.

"As a footballer, if you want to be successful you have to be quite disciplined.

"And the religious life is very disciplined in that sense.

"You have things like a superior, who has a role of authority in the house.

"And like football you have a manager."