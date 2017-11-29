Uber admits 2.7 million UK users had data stolen in mass hacking attack

Uber has admitted some 2.7 million of its UK users had their data stolen in a major hacking attack on the company.

The firm has been urged to contact customers and drivers who were affected directly to inform them of the breach.

The cyber attack took place late last year but only became public last week, after Uber executives spent months trying to cover up the scandal. A total of 57 million customers were affected worldwide.

Hackers were able to obtain the names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of passengers and drivers.

James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner of the Information Commissioner's Office, said he would expect Uber to alert everyone affected in the UK "as soon as possible".

He said it was unlikely the stolen details could be used directly to carry out a fraud, but it could make those affected more vulnerable to scams.