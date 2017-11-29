Yemen: Islamist extremists grow stronger as they exploit the chaos of war

The scale of the suffering in Yemen grows daily as the two-and-half-year-old war takes on a new level of terror as extremists seek to exploit the chaos.

Thousands of children caught up in what is now a three-way fight, are dying from preventable conditions such as severe malnutrition, cholera and diphtheria.

While the north and south remain in stalemate, IS and al-Qaeda grow stronger.

On Tuesday evening, a powerful car bomb at the offices of Yemen’s Finance Ministry in the port city of Aden claimed at least two lives and left two people injured.

This the latest in a series of atrocities claimed by IS in Aden as extremists take advantage of Yemen's civil war.