- ITV Report
-
Yemen: Islamist extremists grow stronger as they exploit the chaos of war
- Some may find the images in Neil Connery's report distressing
The scale of the suffering in Yemen grows daily as the two-and-half-year-old war takes on a new level of terror as extremists seek to exploit the chaos.
Thousands of children caught up in what is now a three-way fight, are dying from preventable conditions such as severe malnutrition, cholera and diphtheria.
While the north and south remain in stalemate, IS and al-Qaeda grow stronger.
On Tuesday evening, a powerful car bomb at the offices of Yemen’s Finance Ministry in the port city of Aden claimed at least two lives and left two people injured.
This the latest in a series of atrocities claimed by IS in Aden as extremists take advantage of Yemen's civil war.
A hospital doctor told ITV News: "We're used to seeing such traumatic injuries, most of these explosions are carried out in very crowded places to inflict maximum damage."
Thousands of people have been killed in Yemen's civil war, which pitches Iran-backed Houthi rebels against a coalition led by Saudi Arabia in support of the internationally-recognised government of Yemen.
The United Nations says Yemen is the world's largest humanitarian crisis.