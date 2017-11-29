'Yeti remains' from museums are 'abominable fakes'

Remains purportedly from the Yeti found in museums and private collections are "abominable fakes", a study has found.

Eight specimens, including bones, teeth, skin, hair and faecal samples, were found to come from bears and one belonged to a dog.

All the remnants, collected from the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau, were claimed to be evidence for the existence of the Abominable Snowman or Yeti.

DNA tests proved they were nothing to do with hairy human-like creatures living in remote regions of Nepal and Tibet.

Lead scientist Dr Charlotte Lindqvist, from the University of Buffalo, US, said: "Our findings strongly suggest that the biological underpinnings of the Yeti legend can be found in local bears, and our study demonstrates that genetics should be able to unravel other, similar mysteries."