After 17 years in the making Philip Pullman's latest novel wins prestigious award

I’ll admit, I’m a fan and avid reader of his work, so meeting Philip Pullman on Thursday, was definitely one of the perks of the job!

When I first got caught up in His Dark Materials, I marvelled at how anyone’s imagination could create such stories, but today I got to meet the man behind the creations, and he didn’t disappoint.

Philip Pullman lives in a farm cottage in Oxford where his dogs bounce and jump about, books litter every room and a roaring fire blazes.

The lounge - where we sat to do the interview - would be any reader’s perfect place to curl up on the sofa, read a book and be transported to another world.

The author grew up in Norwich but after studying at Exeter College, Oxford he pretty much stayed in the city.

The author worked until he was 40 within education, both as a teacher and a teacher trainer, but he always wrote, only giving up the "day job” once he could afford to!

Pullman still writes with a pen, not a keyboard, and manages 1,000 words a day, every day.

Even on a Sunday, he replies to all the letters he receives, and he reads books all the time, in bed, at the breakfast table, on the train, on the sofa, but writing is what he loves most.