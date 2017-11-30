British man Oliver Hall who volunteered with Kurdish forces in Syria killed while clearing mines

A British man who travelled to Syria to fight against Islamic State has been killed while clearing mines in the recently-liberated city of Raqqa.

The man, named as 24-year-old Oliver Hall from the Portsmouth area, had only been in the war-torn country for about four months when he died.

He was said to have been clearing mines from Raqqa, which had been under the so-called caliphate's control for three and a half years, with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) when he was caught in an explosion and fatally injured.

His family have been informed.