- ITV Report
-
British man Oliver Hall who volunteered with Kurdish forces in Syria killed while clearing mines
A British man who travelled to Syria to fight against Islamic State has been killed while clearing mines in the recently-liberated city of Raqqa.
The man, named as 24-year-old Oliver Hall from the Portsmouth area, had only been in the war-torn country for about four months when he died.
He was said to have been clearing mines from Raqqa, which had been under the so-called caliphate's control for three and a half years, with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) when he was caught in an explosion and fatally injured.
His family have been informed.
He is thought to be the seventh British citizen to die on Syrian soil while volunteering in the fight against Islamic State.
In October it was reported another 24-year-old, Jac Holmes, was also killed while clearing mines in Raqqa.