Care home sector faces £1bn annual funding gap, competition watchdog warns

Care homes a suffering from a funding gap. Credit: ITV News

There are fears of care home closures across the nation as the industry faces an unsustainable £1bn-a-year funding gap, the competition watchdog has warned. Residents fees paid for by councils fail to meet the costs of care homes, meaning there is now a noticeable shortfall and a sharp increase in rates for people paying for private care, according to the Competition & Markets Authority. Private care home residents fees are 40 per cent higher on average than those paid by councils, which works out to be around £12,000. The CMA may take legal action against a number of care homes in a clampdown on charging families for "extended periods" following the death of a resident, or asking for unfair fees upfront.

The ageing population means a further 12,000 beds a year are needed. Credit: ITV News

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: "Care homes provide a vital service to some of the most vulnerable people in society. "However, the simple truth is that the system cannot continue to provide the essential care people need with the current level of funding. "Without substantial reform to the way that councils pay and commission care, and greater confidence that the costs of providing care will be covered, the UK also won't be able to meet the growing needs of its ageing population."

Care homes charge private residents around £12,000 a year more. Credit: ITV News