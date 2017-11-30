- ITV Report
-
England to learn World Cup draw fate
- Video report by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott
England will learn their World Cup fate on Friday in Moscow, as the draw takes place for next summer's tournament in Russia.
Gareth Southgate's side are in Pot 2 so could potentially be drawn alongside one of Brazil, Argentina or Germany, who are all in Pot 1.
There will be eight groups of four, with one team from four separates post being drawn together.
When asked about England's chances of winning the tournament, World Cup winner Gordon Banks said: "If they start straightaway, getting some results, playing pretty well, then they'll stand a chance."
During their time in Russia England's base will be at Repino, an hour's drive from St Petersburg, a quiet area surrounded by forest.
The hotel is functional and a long way from the previous high-end establishments the England players will be used to.
Those selected by Southgate won't face many distractions at their temporary base but might struggle to keep themselves entertained for the duration.
However, the amount of time they need to keep themselves off the pitch amused will be wholly reliant on performances on the pitch and how far the team go in the tournament.