England to learn World Cup draw fate

Video report by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott

England will learn their World Cup fate on Friday in Moscow, as the draw takes place for next summer's tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's side are in Pot 2 so could potentially be drawn alongside one of Brazil, Argentina or Germany, who are all in Pot 1.

The hotel is functional. Credit: ITV News

There will be eight groups of four, with one team from four separates post being drawn together. When asked about England's chances of winning the tournament, World Cup winner Gordon Banks said: "If they start straightaway, getting some results, playing pretty well, then they'll stand a chance." During their time in Russia England's base will be at Repino, an hour's drive from St Petersburg, a quiet area surrounded by forest. The hotel is functional and a long way from the previous high-end establishments the England players will be used to.

England will stay in Repino. Credit: ITV News