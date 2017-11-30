Freezing cold with bitter brisk winds

A terribly cold day with biting, brisk northerly winds showing little let up - adding a notable windchill.

Beautiful, bright, clear and crisp with weak sunshine but blustery downpours into exposed coastal counties with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow.

The snow is mostly falling across inland Scotland and north-eastern England where it has settled - and flurries into Lincs and the south-east of England.

Feeling bitter in biting winds and blowing snow and blizzard conditions likely through north-east England and Scotland later this evening and tonight as the winds pick up giving poor visibility.

A sharp, widespread frost forming and turning icy as temperatures falling way below freezing.