Google facing £1 billion compensation claim for alleged unlawful data collection

Google is facing a mass legal action by a UK campaign group which alleges the tech giant unlawfully collected information from Apple's iPhone handsets, it is reported.

The group, led by former Which director Richard Lloyd, aims to land at least £1 billion in compensation for an estimated 5.4 million iPhone users, The Times reports.

The claim centres around allegations that between June 2011 and February 2012 Google placed cookies - small text files which give websites a way to track a user's preferences and deliver personalised advertisements - in iPhones, to fool the devices into releasing data from Safari, Apple's web browser.