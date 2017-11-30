Net UK migration fell by 106,000 in the year after Brexit vote

Net migration from the EU fell by 82,000, according to the ONS. Credit: PA

Net long-term international migration fell by more than 100,000 in the year after the EU referendum, official figures show. The measure - the difference between the numbers arriving and leaving the country for at least a year - was an estimated 230,000 in the 12 months to the end of June 2017. This was a fall of 106,000 compared with the record level of 336,000 in the previous year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. But it added that overall more people are still coming to live in the UK than are leaving.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

'Significant' fall in EU net migration

82,000 was the fall in net migration by EU citizens in the year to June 2017

EU net migration fell to 107,000, down 82,000 in what was described as a "statistically significant" decrease. The ONS said over three-quarters of the decrease in net migration was accounted for by EU citizens.

More than three-quarters of the fall in net migration was accounted for by EU citizens. Credit: PA