Sam Allardyce is announced as new Everton boss on 18-month contract

Everton have appointed former England manager Sam Allardyce as their new manager, the club have announced.

Allardyce has been out of work since May when he left Crystal Palace after guiding them to Premier League safety and has joined the Toffees on an 18-month deal.

The 63-year-old said he wanted to take a break from the game but the opportunity at Goodison Park has proved too good to turn down.

“The attraction of the club itself, the people I’ve known at the Club - Peter Reid is one of my best mates, so are Andy Gray and Paul Bracewell whom I worked with at Sunderland – these people have always made me aware of just how special and unique a club Everton is and I feel really enthused and energised to come in as manager,” Allardyce said in a club statement.