Snowfall in parts of the UK as temperatures set to plunge

Aberdeen in Scotland has been blanketed with snow. Credit: STV

Snow has fallen in parts of the country as forecasters warn plunging temperatures are expected. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for icy patches and snow covering swathes of the eastern coast of England and northern Scotland. It has also warned that stretches of ice could form in western Wales, Cornwall and much of Northern Ireland.

ITV Weather forecast: A wintry end to the week

Police forces across the country have issued warnings to drivers to beware of icy roads.

Cleveland Police UK @ClevelandPolice Follow It's snowing in most of the Cleveland area now. Please take extra care if you are planning on heading out this morning.

Residents in the North East of England and Scotland have been sharing photos and videos of the snowfall on social media.

A small horse is wrapped in a blanket to help protect it from the cold in Guisborough. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Nineteen schools in Aberdeenshire have been closed due to the weather while others are partially closed.

One Twitter user Woody, posted a short clip of a car park in North Skelton, Redcar and Cleveland, where vehicles were covered in snow.

Cars left covered in snow in a Teeside car park. Credit: @woodmeister1003/PA

Helen Roberts, a Met Office forecaster, said central parts of England will see cold autumn sunshine, with wintry showers most likely in eastern and northern parts of the UK. "As the showers push further inland by this afternoon and this evening, we could see them pushing as far inland as the Midlands, and it could turn to sleet and snow," she said. "With the wind chill factor particularly it will feel quite a lot colder in some places. It will definitely feel sub-zero and a temperature of 3C could feel more like minus 3C."

On your bike: In Scarborough snow has been settling in a range of places. Credit: PA