Temperatures tumble again

Temperatures tumble with a freezing, frosty and icy night ahead. Blustery brisk and biting winds will feed in further rain, sleet and snow to the east - the snow mostly inland with blowing snow and blizzards for higher routes of the north-east. Tomorrow, it'll be staying wintry at first but sleet and snow turning increasingly to rain and we'll finally lose the severe windchill of the last few days. Staying cold with more cloud in the north but weak low sunshine elsewhere.