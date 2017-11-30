Theresa May warned not to rely on DUP votes if Brexit treats Northern Ireland differently

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has warned Prime Minister Theresa May. Credit: PA

The Conservative Government will not be able to rely on the votes of the DUP in Parliament for any Brexit deal that treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK, one of the party's MPs has warned. Sammy Wilson's warning came amid pressure from Dublin for the UK to agree a special arrangement under which Northern Ireland would continue to observe the rules of the EU's customs union to avoid a hard border with the Republic. Border issues appear to be the biggest remaining obstacle to a green light for talks on post-Brexit trade at an EU summit next month, after reports that the UK has agreed the broad terms of a financial settlement which would see it pay up to £50 billion over a number of years. London and Dublin have voiced their determination to avoid a return to checkpoints and border posts between Northern Ireland and the Republic, but Irish agriculture minister Michael Creed said no solutions had been offered by the UK Government.

Anti-Brexit campaigners stage a protest on the Irish border. Credit: PA

The Department for Exiting the EU (DExEU) refused to comment on a report in The Times that British negotiators had put forward a proposal to devolve powers to Northern Ireland to enable "customs convergence" with the Republic in areas such as agriculture and energy in an attempt to break the deadlock. The paper quoted sources in Dublin as saying there had been "movement" on the issue and confidence was growing that agreement could be reached in time for next month's summit in Brussels. Responding to the report, Mr Wilson said his party will be "making clear to the Government we have a confidence and supply arrangement with them", under which the minority Conservative administration relies on the support of the 10 DUP MPs to ensure its survival. The East Antrim MP told the BBC: "If there is any hint that in order to placate Dublin and the EU, they're prepared to have Northern Ireland treated differently than the rest of the UK, then they can't rely on our vote. "They have to recognise that if this is about treating Northern Ireland differently, or leaving us half in the EU, dragging along behind regulations which change in Dublin, it's not on."

