Why the PM will have to repeal her own EU Withdrawal Bill

Just when I thought the government’s approach to Brexit could not be any more complicated and Byzantine (that is a euphemism), I am disabused of any notion that there has been a collective outbreak of rationality.

Here is the latest madness.

Do you remember that EU leaving date the PM wants to put into British law via her own amendment to the Withdrawal Act - which was her political gesture to prove to the more ardently Brexiteering Tories that we really really are leaving?

As you will recall it was widely derided as pointless because Article 50 of the EU Treaty already means we are leaving at the end of March 2019, whatever British law says.

But the amendment turns out to have created quite a thorny problem for her - because her advisers either didn’t notice or failed to point out that if parliament passes her amendment, the European Court of Justice could have no role in the UK after 11pm on 29 March 2019, in that the Withdrawal Bill explicitly says the ECJ has no jurisdiction after what it calls the leaving date.

The point is that in the original draft of the bill the actual date and time of leaving was not specified. And that was deliberate, to give maximum negotiating flexibility to the PM - which she has decided to thanklessly reject.

Now if you are a Brexiteering ultra you will of course say hooray to that.

But if you are the British PM you may well turn white and say “oh gawd, what have I done?”

The thing is she knows that a sensible Brexit - in fact the Brexit she will be requesting - at that summit in December - requires a role, even multiple roles, for the ECJ after March 2019.