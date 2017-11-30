Young England squad can surprise at World Cup - manager Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate says success for England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia would be to make the country proud.

The national team manager believes his young squad could surprise a few next summer following a number of disappointing ends to major tournaments in recent times.

"I've said before that, for me, success would be that we come back and the country is proud of what we've done, and that will mean we've played in a certain way, conducted ourselves in a certain way but I would imagine we'd also have had to win a few games because otherwise they won't be very proud," Southgate told ITV News.

"We don't really know how far this team can go because it's a team that a lot of its best years might be ahead of it, but it's a team that is hungry wants to do well and has energy, and we may surprise a few people."