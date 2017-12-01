Cold and bright today, turning cloudier into the weekend

An icy start in places today, then sunny for most. Still a few showers in the east, these likely to fall mainly as rain. Cloudier across Northern Ireland and Scotland, with perhaps a little snow, soon turning to outbreaks of rain.

Skies turning generally cloudier across the whole of the UK, with some light rain or drizzle possible. Less cold than previous nights but still a frost for some.

Mainly cloudy, although the odd bright spell is possible. A few outbreaks of light rain or drizzle where cloud is thick enough. Less cold than recently, but still feeling chilly.

Mainly cloudy and milder than of late with a few bright spells on Sunday and early next week. Outbreaks of light rain or drizzle possible at times. Risk of patchy fog in south.