Cold and frosty again for most tonight

Skies turning generally cloudier across the whole of the UK overnight, with some light rain or drizzle possible. Less cold than previous nights but still a frost for some.

Mainly cloudy, although the odd bright spell is possible. A few outbreaks of light rain or drizzle where cloud is thick enough. Less cold than recently, but still feeling chilly.

Mainly cloudy and milder than of late with a few bright spells on Sunday and early next week. Outbreaks of light rain or drizzle possible at times. Risk of patchy fog in south.