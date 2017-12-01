Deadly air pollution seen from space

Air pollution is known as the invisible killer for good reason. It causes 40,000 people to die prematurely each year in the UK but many of the deadly gases we breath are impossible to see with the naked eye.

Today we got the best ever picture of our toxic air as seen from space. They're from a new satellite called Sentinel-5P which was built in Stevenage and launched into orbit six weeks ago. Today's pictures are ten times sharper than anything we've seen before and put together from twenty million observations everyday.