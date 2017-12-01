EU's Tusk backs Ireland in Brexit border dispute

Theresa May was warned that the EU will back Ireland if it chooses to veto progress on Brexit talks over concerns about the Irish border.

European Commission President Donald Tusk said "the key to the UK's future" now largely lies with Dublin in biting remarks.

Ireland has warned that it is prepared to use its veto to prevent the start of trade and divorce talks unless it gets assurances that there will not be a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Today, Mr Tusk made it clear that the bloc's loyalties lie with the Irish Taoiseach as he met with Leo Varadkar in Dublin.