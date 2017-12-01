German Christmas market evacuated after suspicious package containing nails found

A German Christmas market has been evacuated after a suspicious package containing nails and an unidentified power was delivered to a pharmacy close by.

The package - which was delivered by courier to a pharmacy on the same street as the market - was later destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Police in the city of Potsdam said the package did not appear to include any parts for detonation, but wires and a firecracker without a fuse were found inside the cylindrical object.

They added that no injuries were reported in the incident on Friday afternoon, and that it was too soon to say who may have been responsible.