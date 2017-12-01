Japan's emperor Akihito to abdicate in 2019

Japan's emperor has announced he will abdicate on April 30, 2019,

Akihito, who will be 85, said his age was a concern. It will be the first abdication of a Japanese emperor in around 200 years.

His elder son Crown Prince Naruhito will become the new emperor a day after the abdication.

The decision was made during a Friday meeting of the Imperial House Council, which included politicians, judicial officials and imperial family members.

The Cabinet is scheduled to approve the move in early December.