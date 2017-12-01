Lack of care for autism patients 'is costing lives'

A lack of clear mental health support for people with Autism spectrum conditions is leaving vulnerable people at risk and costing lives, campaigners have warned.

Some 700,000 people have Autism-spectrum conditions in the UK, and they are at significantly higher risk of depression and other mental health issues.

Suicide is a leading cause of death for people who have been diagnosed with autism or Asperger's.

Adults are nine times more likely to take their own lives, while children are 28 times more likely to think about it, research from the National Autistic Society shows.

Among those who have lost their lives after battling a twin diagnosis of autism and depression is Charlotte Cates.

She took her life at age 25 after trying unsuccessfully to get effective treatment, her mother Karen Cooke said.