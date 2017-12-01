Meghan Markle begins her new royal life today on Nottingham visit

You might call it training.

Or an induction course.

Work experience, perhaps?

Whatever the word, Meghan Markle begins her new life today as she closes the book on her TV acting career and starts work as a British Royal.

Prince Harry is taking her to Nottingham – a city where he has spent a lot of time, both publicly and privately.

It is the city he has chosen to introduce his financée to the British public.

Meghan is no stranger to the UK, having been coming here frequently since she started dating Harry in July 2016.

But she herself admitted in that engagement interview on Monday, that she wants to get to know the “different communities” which make up Britain.

The 36-year old grew up in California and she’s most recently been living in Toronto in Canada where her drama series Suits is filmed.