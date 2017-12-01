NHS radiology services probed after patients came to 'significant harm'

A national review has been launched into radiology services in the NHS after it emerged patients came to "significant harm".

More than 20,000 x-rays had not been reviewed by a radiologist or an appropriately trained clinician at one hospital.

And junior doctors were left to interpret chest x-rays, including those for suspected cancer at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Inspectors found three "serious incidents" involving patients at the hospital after a member of public raised concerns.

The incidents included two where lung cancer had possibly spread due to inexperienced doctors being left to interpret scans.

Two patients attended as emergency cases and were sent for a chest x-ray but neither received a formal radiological report, the CQC said.

In the first case, a junior doctor interpreted the x-ray and reported that "no abnormality was detected".

A year later, after a GP referral for an x-ray, a radiologist detected lung cancer.

When re-reviewing the initial x-ray, the expert also felt the "abnormality" was evident in the previous chest x-ray, taken a year earlier.

The second case was very similar, the CQC said.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is now reviewing radiology reporting across the NHS in England.

All NHS bodies have been ordered to provide details on their backlogs, turnaround times, staffing, and arrangements for routine reporting of images.

It has ordered the trust to take immediate action to ensure that x-rays are reviewed by appropriately trained clinicians.

"The notes showed no formal review by the referrer, so it is unclear whether the referrer either failed to spot the pathology or did not review the x-ray at all," the CQC report said.

"Ten months later the patient was re-x-rayed and found to have advanced spread of lung cancer."

Inspectors added: "There was a reliance on the referrer to interpret their patients' x-rays. The delay in diagnosis caused significant harm to both patients."

A third case is still under investigation.

Inspectors found that between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017, 26,345 chest x-rays and 2,167 abdomen x-rays had not been formally reviewed by a radiologist or an appropriately trained clinician.