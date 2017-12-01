Police officers search for parents of toddler found alone in Wigan

Police officers are searching for the parents or guardians of a toddler who has been found alone in Wigan.

The youngster - who is thought to be two or three year's old - walked into a shop on Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince, Wigan at around 4.20pm on Friday.

Police are hoping the public can help to reunite the toddler with his parents or guardians as soon as possible.

He is currently being cared for by officers at a police station.