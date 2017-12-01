- ITV Report
RBS and NatWest closures: Is your local branch affected?
Royal Bank of Scotland is closing 259 branches resulting in 680 job losses after the state-backed lender said more people are choosing to bank online or on mobile.
197 NatWest outlets and 62 RBS branches and will be closed by mid 2018 as part of the move and 1,000 roles will be affected.
Find out if your local branch is closing.
- NatWest closures
London and South East
- 49 Bishopsgate
- Bankside
- Bayswater
- Bearsted
- Borough Green
- Bow
- Broadstairs
- Canada Square
- Cavendish Square
- Cheshunt
- Chislehurst
- Coulsdon
- East Finchley
- Enfield Highway
- Esher
- Euston Road
- Finchley Central
- Great Portland Street
- Hampstead Village
- Hendon Church Road
- Highbury & Islington
- Hythe Kent
- Kingsland
- Leytonstone
- Maida Vale
- Marble Arch
- Mile End
- Mill Hill
- Millbank
- Northumberland Heath
- Parsons Green
- Rochester
- Romford Collier Row
- Sandwich
- Shepperton
- Shoreditch
- St. John's Wood
- Stamford Hill
- Staplehurst
- Sunningdale
- Teddington
- Temple Fortune
- Tower Bridge
- University of Kent
- Upminster
- Warlingham
- Wembley Park
- Whetstone
- Whitstable
Midlands and East
- Alsager
- Ampthill
- Ashbourne
- Belper
- Biddulph
- Biggleswade
- Bingham
- Birmingham, Broad Street
- Bourne
- Buckingham
- Burslem Stoke-on-Trent
- Cheadle (Staffs)
- Coalville
- Coventry, Earlsdon
- Daventry
- Droitwich Spa
- Dronfield
- Eastwood Nottingham
- Felixstowe
- Frinton-on-Sea
- Hanley Festival Park
- Haverhill
- Horncastle
- Kempston
- Kenilworth
- Kirkby-in-Ashfield
- Leicester, Evington Road
- Leicester, Queen's Road
- Leominster
- Lexden Colchester
- Lincoln Newark Road
- Lutterworth
- Malvern
- Matlock
- Mickelover
- Netherfield
- Northampton St. James
- Nottingham University
- Oakham
- Olney
- Ripley Derbyshire
- Rugeley
- Sleaford
- Southwell
- Staveley Chesterfield
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Stone Staffs
- Stowmarket
- Sutton Coldfield Wylde Green
- Tarporley
- Towcester
- Trentham Stoke-on-Trent
- Warwick
- Washwood Heath
- Whitchurch Shropshire
- Woburn Sands
- Woodbridge
North
- Adel Leeds
- Alderly Edge
- Ambleside
- Bamber Bridge
- Bingley
- Blyth
- Bolton, Chorley Old Road
- Bradford City Centre
- Carnforth
- Cockermouth
- Colne
- Culcheth
- Denton
- Droylsden
- Eccles
- Egremont
- Fleetwood
- Formby
- Frodsham
- Fulwel and Seaburn
- Gateshead High St
- Grange-over-Sands
- Hale
- Haxby York
- Heswall
- Hexham
- Huyton
- Keswick
- Kirkby
- Knaresborough
- Liverpool One
- Liverpool University
- Longridge
- Lytham
- Manchester University Union
- Marple
- Millom
- New Mills
- New Moston
- North Shields
- Otley
- Pemberton
- Poulton-Le-Fylde
- Prescot
- Ramsbottom
- Royton
- Selby
- Settle
- Tadcaster
- Thirsk
- Timperley
- Ulverston
- Uppermill
- Westhoughton
- Wigton
South West and Wales
- Aberdare
- Amlwch
- Boscombe
- Builth Wells
- Burnham-on-Sea
- Caernarfon
- Canford Cliffs Poole
- Chandler's Ford
- Cheddar
- Conwy
- Ebbw Vale
- Emsworth
- Ferndown
- Hay-on-Wye
- Holywell
- Hythe Southampton
- Langport
- Ledbury
- Machynlleth
- Menai Bridge
- Monmouth
- New Milton
- Park Gates Hants
- Pontypool
- Porthmadog
- Prestatyn
- Ruthin
- Shanklin Isle of Wight
- Southampton London Road
- Southampton Portswood
- Warminster
- Wellington Somerset
- Welshpool
- Westbourne Bournemouth
- Wincanton
- Winton Bournemouth
- Worle
- Ystrad Mynach
- Royal Bank of Scotland closures
Scotland
- Anstruther
- Banchory
- Bishopbriggs
- Blantyre
- Buckie
- Cowdenbeath
- Cumnock
- Cupar
- Dalgety Bay
- Denny
- Edinburgh, Blenheim Place
- Edinburgh, Castle Street
- Edinburgh, Chesser
- Edinburgh, Comiston
- Edinburgh, Davidson Mains
- Edinburgh, Gilmerton
- Edinburgh, Juniper Green
- Edinburgh, Porobello
- Edinburgh University
- Forres
- Girvan
- Glasgow Alexandra Parade
- Glasgow Anniesland Cross
- Glasgow Burnside
- Glasgow Crosshill
- Glasgow Govan
- Grangemouth
- Kilsyth
- Kirkcaldy Central
- Leven
- Mauchline
- Newton Mearns
- Newton Stewart
- Prestwick
- Stenhousemuir
- Stonehaven
- Troon
- Westhill
- Whitburn
England
- Little Lever
- Marylebone
- Nottingham