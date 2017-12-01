Royal Bank of Scotland to close 259 branches

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close 259 branches resulting in 680 job losses after the state-backed lender said more people are choosing to bank online or on mobile.

The bank, which is still 72% owned by the taxpayer, is the third this week to announce branch closures and job cuts, following Lloyds and Yorkshire Building Society.

A total of 62 RBS branches and 197 NatWest outlets will be closed by mid 2018 as part of the move and 1,000 roles will be affected.

RBS hopes to limit the number of redundancies to 680 by redeploying the remaining staff.