Weather: Another cold and frosty start across the UK

Another cold and frosty start across the UK. There is snow and ice in places, mainly in the east, but this is expected to slowly melt, with only the tops of the hills likely to have any snow lying through the weekend.

During the rest of today, it will be cold and clear again for many areas, with any showers in the east less frequent than yesterday, and less likely to fall as sleet or snow.

Skies across Scotland and Northern Ireland will gradually turn cloudier through the day, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at times. Top temperatures 8 Celsius (48 F).