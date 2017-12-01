Woman arrested after toddler found wandering alone in Wigan

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child after a toddler walked into a shop on his own.

Police were called at around 4.20pm on Friday after the boy, thought to be aged around two or three years old, wandered into a shop on Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince in Wigan, unaccompanied.

The boy spent the evening playing in the police station, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Police say they have identified a parent and the boy, who had not been reported missing, is safe and doing well.

The force said a woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child and is currently being interviewed by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing to understand how the boy came to be on his own, police added.

Earlier on Friday evening, Inspector Nicola Williams, from GMP's Wigan borough, said the child was appropriately dressed for the cold weather and was playing in the police station after having a nap, while officers tried to find his parents or guardians.