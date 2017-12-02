Australia narrowly beat England in tense Rugby League World Cup final

England fell agonisingly short in their attempt to end a generation's wait for glory as Australia ground out a tense 6-0 victory in the World Cup final.

The Kangaroos were forced to defend for their lives in an epic battle of Brisbane before securing their 11th title out of a possible 15, winning the World Cup on home soil for the first time since 1977 in front of a crowd of 40,033 at the Suncorp Stadium.

It rounded off a second year unbeaten under coach Mal Meninga but it might have been very different but for an ankle tap on Kallum Watkins when he looked all set to score an equalising try 16 minutes from the end.

Without skipper Sean O'Loughlin and first-choice hooker Josh Hodgson, it was a brave effort from England in a tough, uncompromising final but In the end they went the way of Denis Betts' team of 1995 to leave the national team still looking for their first World Cup triumph since 1972.

The England players dropped in a heap at the final whistle, knowing they had left nothing on the pitch, their inspirational effort led by acting captain Sam Burgess and James Graham, England's most-capped player who was influential as ever on his 39th appearance.