- ITV Report
Cloudy with light rain tonight. Milder and brighter tomorrow
This Evening and Tonight:
While many places will remain dry this evening, a band of thicker cloud and light rain will gradually sink south through Scotland, eventually spreading to the south by dawn. Clearer conditions will develop behind the rain from the north.
Sunday:
After a grey start in the south, Sunday looks set to bring plenty of dry weather to the UK with some good spells of sunshine. Feeling less cold then recently.