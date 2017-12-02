- ITV Report
Damian Green computer porn claims 'risk looking like a vendetta' says former chief constable
A former Chief Constable warned there is a risk that leaks over alleged pornography found on a computer in Damian Green's office could "look like a vendetta" against the minister.
Sir Peter Fahy, formerly of Greater Manchester police, spoke out after two former Scotland Yard officers said large quantities of pornographic material were found on the machine.
The First Secretary of State has consistently denied that he looked at porn on the computer.
Sir Peter said that the ex-officers who have spoken to media about the incident risk undermining policing in general.
"The danger is it does look like a vendetta," he told ITV News.
Sir Thomas Winsor, the inspector of constabulary, has also hit out at the two officers who made the claims.
He said police had an "enduring" duty of confidentiality, even after they had left the service.
"The special powers which citizens confer on police officers are inseparable from the obligations of special trust placed in police officers to enable them to do their duty," Sir Thomas said.
"That trust requires every police officer to respect and keep confidential information which they obtain in the course of their duties and which is irrelevant to their inquiries and discloses no criminal conduct.
"The obligation of confidentiality, and the duty not to break trust, is an enduring one. It does not end when a police officer retires."
The claims date back to a raid on Mr Green's office over Government leaks in 2008, but were only recently made public.
None of the material was deemed unlawful. It is not known exactly who viewed the images on the computer, which was accessible by Mr Green and a number of his staff.
On Friday, ex-Scotland Yard detective Neil Lewis told the BBC he was "shocked" at the volume of material found in a 2008 police raid on Mr Green's Westminster office and had "no doubt whatsoever" it had been amassed by the Tory MP.
The allegations echoed claims made by former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Bob Quick, who went public last month with his account of the material discovered during an investigation into Home Office leaks.