Damian Green computer porn claims 'risk looking like a vendetta' says former chief constable

A former Chief Constable warned there is a risk that leaks over alleged pornography found on a computer in Damian Green's office could "look like a vendetta" against the minister.

Sir Peter Fahy, formerly of Greater Manchester police, spoke out after two former Scotland Yard officers said large quantities of pornographic material were found on the machine.

The First Secretary of State has consistently denied that he looked at porn on the computer.

Sir Peter said that the ex-officers who have spoken to media about the incident risk undermining policing in general.

"The danger is it does look like a vendetta," he told ITV News.