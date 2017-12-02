Trump expresses no concern over ex-aide's guilty plea to FBI over Russia contacts

US President Donald Trump has expressed no concern about the guilty plea by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The president's remarks are his first public reaction to the plea deal, in which Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

And the president is stressing that there is "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.

Three times, Mr Trump told reporters it has been shown that there's "no collusion".

Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

Mr Trump spoke as he departed the White House to head to New York for fundraisers expected to raise millions of dollars.

Flynn is the first official who worked in the Trump White House to make a guilty plea in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.