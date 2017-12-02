- ITV Report
Trump expresses no concern over ex-aide's guilty plea to FBI over Russia contacts
US President Donald Trump has expressed no concern about the guilty plea by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The president's remarks are his first public reaction to the plea deal, in which Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
And the president is stressing that there is "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.
Three times, Mr Trump told reporters it has been shown that there's "no collusion".
Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.
Mr Trump spoke as he departed the White House to head to New York for fundraisers expected to raise millions of dollars.
Flynn is the first official who worked in the Trump White House to make a guilty plea in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The investigation is looking into possible co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.
Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is the "very senior transition official" referred to in court papers filed in Mr Flynn's case, according to US media reports.
The US government did not reveal the identity of the senior transition official.
Prosecutors with Mr Mueller's office say Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
In statement following his court appearance, Mr Flynn called his guilty plea, a way "to set things right, in the best interests of my family and our country".