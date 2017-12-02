Protesters against hard-right party clash with police in Germany

Police have used water cannon to disperse major protests against a rising hard-right party in Germany.

Up to 6,500 people marched through Hanover to oppose a convention held by the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany ( AfD) in the city.

There were skirmishes with police after some demonstrators tried to block access to the building where the AfD were meeting.

Ten protesters were temporarily detained, and several police suffered minor injuries in the clashes.