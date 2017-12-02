- ITV Report
Protesters against hard-right party clash with police in Germany
Police have used water cannon to disperse major protests against a rising hard-right party in Germany.
Up to 6,500 people marched through Hanover to oppose a convention held by the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany ( AfD) in the city.
There were skirmishes with police after some demonstrators tried to block access to the building where the AfD were meeting.
Ten protesters were temporarily detained, and several police suffered minor injuries in the clashes.
AfD held its party convention as members celebrated winning seats in Parliament for the first time in September's elections.
The party took almost 13 per cent of the vote, leaping into third place, after an election campaign that focused on anti-immigrant and xenophobic themes.
Joerg Meuthen was re-elected as chairman at the convention.
Alexander Gauland, one of the party's parliamentary leaders and a power within AfD, was elected as co-chairman.
He filled the role vacated when Frauke Petry, one of AfD's best known faces, walked out in protest after accusing the party of flirting with far-right extremism.
Both Mr Meuthen and Mr Gauland belong to the more conservative wing of the nationalist party.