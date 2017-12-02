Rather cloudy, but milder than recent days

. Today:

Generally cloudy with a mix of bright spells and light rain. The bright spells mainly in the east, whereas western parts are more likely to catch the rain and drizzle at times. Northern Scotland quite windy with more persistent rain.

Tonight:

Mainly cloudy. Some light rain possible in the south, but more likely across northern England and Northern Ireland. Skies generally clearing across Scotland. Milder than recently and mainly frost free.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast