Social mobility tsar quits in protest at Theresa May's 'failure to build a fairer Britain'

Theresa May is facing fresh dissent as it emerged that her entire social mobility commission is quitting over the Government's failure to make good on its promises to build "a fairer Britain".

Commission chair Alan Milburn warned that the Prime Minister that her administration seems "unable to commit" to tackling "the social mobility challenge facing the nation" in a resignation letter seen by the Observer.

The intense focus on Brexit means the Government "does not seem to have the necessary bandwidth to ensure the rhetoric of healing social division is matched with the reality," he wrote in the letter, which was seen by the Observer.

"I have little hope of the current Government making the progress I believe is necessary to bring about a fairer Britain."

It is understood that the other three commissioners at the body, including the Conservative former cabinet minister Baroness Shephard, are also resigning.