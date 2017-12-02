- ITV Report
Social mobility tsar quits in protest at Theresa May's 'failure to build a fairer Britain'
Theresa May is facing fresh dissent as it emerged that her entire social mobility commission is quitting over the Government's failure to make good on its promises to build "a fairer Britain".
Commission chair Alan Milburn warned that the Prime Minister that her administration seems "unable to commit" to tackling "the social mobility challenge facing the nation" in a resignation letter seen by the Observer.
The intense focus on Brexit means the Government "does not seem to have the necessary bandwidth to ensure the rhetoric of healing social division is matched with the reality," he wrote in the letter, which was seen by the Observer.
"I have little hope of the current Government making the progress I believe is necessary to bring about a fairer Britain."
It is understood that the other three commissioners at the body, including the Conservative former cabinet minister Baroness Shephard, are also resigning.
- ITV News political editor Carl Dinnen on the Commissioners' resignations
The resignation of Mr Milburn and his colleagues will add to pressure on Mrs May, who has made commitments to build a fairer society a cornerstone of her offer to voters.
The resignations come just days after the commission warned that unless the economic, social and local divisions laid bare by the Brexit vote were addressed there would be a rise in far right or hard left extremism.
Mr Milburn told the Observer that pledging change and then failing to follow it through was the "worst position" and it would be "almost better" never to promise improvements.
"It means more anger, more resentment, and creates a breeding round for populism," he added.
The Prime Minister is also facing a potential Brexit clash within her party as anti-EU MPs said she must refuse to pay the divorce bill if talks do not move forward to the next stage this month.
Prominent Tories including Jacob Rees-Mogg, John Redwood and former chancellor Lord Lawson signed a letter her to walk away from talks if EU leaders do not agree to a series of new demands.
These include settling the terms of a free trade agreement "in principle" by the end of March 2018 and an end to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and the freedom of movement to the UK for EU nationals when the UK leaves a year later on March 30 2019.
The letter was organised by the Leave Means Leave group. Other signatories include Conservative former ministers Owen Paterson and David Jones and the Labour MP Graham Stringer.