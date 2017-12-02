Traffic officer forced to hold onto lorry to stop it falling off motorway bridge

A traffic officer has described how he clung onto a lorry hanging over a motorway bridge with his bare hands until help arrived.

PC Martin Willis was first on the scene of the accident where a lorry crashed off a bridge on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire early on Friday morning.

"1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped!" PC Willis tweeted after the incident.