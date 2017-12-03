A mild and settled start to the new week.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move eastwards overnight, leaving partly cloudy skies for western areas. Clearer skies in the east will allow some frost and fog pockets to form.

Early cloud and rain will slowly clear eastwards on Monday leaving many with a largely dry day with partly cloudy skies and sunny spells. Breezy in far north with a few showers.

Staying dry and mild with largely cloudy skies at first on Tuesday before turning wet and windy for all through Wednesday and Thursday, before it becomes colder from the north. The risk of snow for many parts of the UK on Friday with the north of Scotland and Northern Ireland and the coastal peripheries of England and Wales.