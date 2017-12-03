Abbas warns Trump against recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Mahmoud Abbas has warned the US against recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, claiming it would jeopardise Mideast peace efforts.

The Palestinian president’s comments are part of a diplomatic push to rally international support against the touted move by Washington.

"Any American step related to the recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, or moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, represents a threat to the future of the peace process and is unacceptable for the Palestinians, Arabs and internationally," Abbas said on Sunday, according to the official Wafa news agency.

US officials have said President Donald Trump may recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital this week as a way to offset delaying his campaign promise to move the US embassy there.

Although Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, and boasts many government buildings there, including the prime minister's office, the international community says the city's future must be part of a peace deal. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel in 1967, as their capital.