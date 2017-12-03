Mental health support to be offered in schools in £300m overhaul of services for young people

Mental health help will be offered in schools as part of a shake up of the treatment of mental illness in young people.

Children in England will be able to access mental health support at school or college under the £300 million government overhaul that will increase support and provide earlier assess to services.

Under the plan, set out in a government green paper to be published on Monday, every school and college in England will be encouraged to appoint a designated "senior lead" that will co-ordinate with existing support services.

The senior leads will be responsible for insuring all pupils have access to pastoral support and that effective policies are in place to tackle bullying and other behaviours which cause mental distress.

They will be backed by the creation of new mental health support teams to improve links between schools and the NHS as well as provide specialist support and treatments in or near schools and colleges.

Over the next five years, ministers say they expect to recruit "several thousand" people to the teams who could be trained to offer cognitive behaviour therapy and other treatments in the classroom.

The government is proposing to provide £215 million over the next three years to fund the teams, with a further £95 million for the training of the senior leads.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "Around half of all mental illness starts before the age of 14 so it is vital children get support as soon as they need it - in the classroom.

"If we catch mental ill health early we can treat it and stop it turning into something more serious."

Other measures proposed in the green paper: