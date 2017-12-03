More sunshine today than Saturday.

A cloudy start today with some rain for much of England and Wales although this will clear southeastwards to sunny spells. Drier and bright for much of northern England and Scotland. Feeling milder in the south than Saturday. Rain in west later.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move eastwards overnight, leaving partly cloudy skies for western areas. Clearer skies in the east will allow some frost and fog pockets to form.

Early cloud and rain will slowly clear eastwards on Monday leaving many with a largely dry day with partly cloudy skies and sunny spells. Breezy in far north with a few showers.