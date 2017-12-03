- ITV Report
Nigel Farage accused of 'hypocrisy' after saying he would accept £73k EU pension
Nigel Farage has rejected accusations of hypocrisy after saying he would accept a taxpayer-funded EU pension if offered.
It comes after The Sunday Times (£)estimated that as an MEP, the former Ukip leader will be entitled to an annual pension of £73,000 when he reaches 63.
Asked on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show if he would accept the money, Mr Farage, who is currently 53, replied: "Of course I would take it. I have said that right from day one.
"Why should my family and others suffer even more," he added
The pension could be part-funded by Britain's estimated £50 billion "divorce bill" - if a Brexit deal is agreed.
But Mr Farage said he did not expect the money would ever be paid.
"Given the arbitrary way the European Union behaves in terms of money, I would be very surprised if I get any of it. I don't think it will even occur," he said.
He also rejected the charge of hypocrisy, saying: "I have just voted to get rid of my job. I was the turkey that voted for Christmas. How is that hypocrisy?"
Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: "Nigel Farage is a shameless hypocrite. He rails against the so-called EU gravy train, but is happy to cash in when it suits him.
"No doubt he also secretly backs the £50 billion Brexit divorce bill that includes money to pay for his EU pension."