Nigel Farage accused of 'hypocrisy' after saying he would accept £73k EU pension

Nigel Farage has rejected accusations of hypocrisy after saying he would accept a taxpayer-funded EU pension if offered.

It comes after The Sunday Times (£)estimated that as an MEP, the former Ukip leader will be entitled to an annual pension of £73,000 when he reaches 63.

Asked on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show if he would accept the money, Mr Farage, who is currently 53, replied: "Of course I would take it. I have said that right from day one.

"Why should my family and others suffer even more," he added

The pension could be part-funded by Britain's estimated £50 billion "divorce bill" - if a Brexit deal is agreed.