Police find 11 people trapped in back of lorry

Eleven people have been found in the back of a lorry, police said.

Officers were called to the A303 in West Knoyle, near Warminster, Wiltshire, shortly after 2.15pm on Saturday.

A member of the public reported that they had heard banging from inside the lorry.

Wiltshire Police, assisted by Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, found 11 people at the back of the vehicle.

It is not known how long they were trapped in the vehicle for.