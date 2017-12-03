- ITV Report
Sleeping lorry driver who ploughed into two cars on M6 is jailed
A lorry driver who ploughed into two cars after apparently falling asleep at the wheel has been jailed over the horrific M6 crash.
Agency driver Mariusz Wlazlo, 47, was caught on dashcam as he accelerated into queuing traffic near Birmingham.
He hit a VW Polo, which then smashed into a Toyota Verso.
The Polo driver, a woman in her 50s, spent weeks in hospital where she was treated for broken ribs and fractures to vertebrae.
The Toyota driver was released from hospital after treatment for back and neck pain.
Wlazlo told police that he must have dropped off while driving.
The agency driver was jailed for 16 months on Wednesday after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving in the March 15 crash.
Speaking after the sentencing, PC Gareth Phillips of West Midland Police said the crash had a "devastating impact" on the victim in the Polo.
"If the speed he had been travelling had been any higher, this collision would likely have had fatal consequences," he said.
"It shows just how important it is to keep fully focussed on the road and surrounding conditions, and to always abide by the speed limit as displayed on gantry signs."