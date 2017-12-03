Sleeping lorry driver who ploughed into two cars on M6 is jailed

A lorry driver who ploughed into two cars after apparently falling asleep at the wheel has been jailed over the horrific M6 crash.

Agency driver Mariusz Wlazlo, 47, was caught on dashcam as he accelerated into queuing traffic near Birmingham.

He hit a VW Polo, which then smashed into a Toyota Verso.

The Polo driver, a woman in her 50s, spent weeks in hospital where she was treated for broken ribs and fractures to vertebrae.

The Toyota driver was released from hospital after treatment for back and neck pain.

Wlazlo told police that he must have dropped off while driving.