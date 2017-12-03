Theresa May heads to Brussels for Brexit crunch talks

Theresa May is set to hold crunch talks with EU leaders in Brussels that could be vital in securing a Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister will be meeting European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk on Monday.

It marks the date that the EU gave for Britain to come up with an improved offer on the terms of Britain's withdrawal.

Without a better offer - including agreements on key preliminary issues - Mr Tusk has said he will be unable to recommend that the EU move on talks to the next stage at a summit on December 14 and 15.

Mrs May is under intense pressure to move forward the Brexit process.

But she is also facing fresh warnings from hardline Brexiteers within her own party not to make any concessions and urging her to walk away with no deal if need be.