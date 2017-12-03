'Worst in history': Donald Trump attacks the FBI in series of tweets

US President Donald Trump has attacked his own FBI in a series of tweets, saying the law enforcement agency's reputation is "in Tatters - worst in History!".

The president promised that "we will bring it back to greatness".

Mr Trump was responding to reports that a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages.

He wrote after years under fired FBI director James Comey, "with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more)," the agency's reputation "is in Tatters - worst in History!".